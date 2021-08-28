Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Woman seriously sexually assaulted across from Dundee Railway Station

By Katy Scott
August 28, 2021, 3:10 pm Updated: August 28, 2021, 3:16 pm
dundee woman assaulted

Dundee police are investigating after a woman was seriously sexually assaulted in the early hours of Friday August 27.

Police reported on Saturday afternoon that the 19-year-old woman was assaulted opposite Dundee Railway Station.

The assault took place within a vehicle in the Yeaman Shore area across from the station.

The woman then ran from the area and man who was walking a dog came to her assistance.

Police are now calling for any witnesses to come forward.

‘Terrifying attack’

Detective Inspector Sarah Brow said: “This has been a terrifying attack on the woman and she is currently receiving support from our officers.

“We are keen to speak to the man who was walking his dog who helped her and anyone else who was in the area at the time as any piece of information, no matter how small, can help.

“We have extra evening patrols in the area and anyone with any concerns should get in touch.”

Anyone with any information should contact police by calling 101 and quoting reference number 0431 of Friday August 27.

People can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.