Woman seriously sexually assaulted across from Dundee Railway Station

Dundee police are investigating after a woman was seriously sexually assaulted in the early hours of Friday August 27.

Police reported on Saturday afternoon that the 19-year-old woman was assaulted opposite Dundee Railway Station.

The assault took place within a vehicle in the Yeaman Shore area across from the station.

The woman then ran from the area and man who was walking a dog came to her assistance.

Police are now calling for any witnesses to come forward.

‘Terrifying attack’

Detective Inspector Sarah Brow said: “This has been a terrifying attack on the woman and she is currently receiving support from our officers.

“We are keen to speak to the man who was walking his dog who helped her and anyone else who was in the area at the time as any piece of information, no matter how small, can help.

“We have extra evening patrols in the area and anyone with any concerns should get in touch.”

Anyone with any information should contact police by calling 101 and quoting reference number 0431 of Friday August 27.

People can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.