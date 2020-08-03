Woman seriously injured after car part smashes through windscreen striking her in face on A90

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was seriously injured on the A90 near Brechin when part of a vehicle smashed through her windscreen and struck her.

The incident happened on the carriageway, southbound near the B966 junction around 10.50am yesterday, August 2.

A suspension leaf spring came through the windscreen of a silver VW Amarok, striking the 47-year-old female passenger.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries.

The A90 southbound was closed for more than an hour, re-opening at 12.25pm.

Constable Derek Miller, of Dundee Road Policing Unit, said: “The woman sustained serious injuries as a result of this incident. I am appealing for anyone who may have been driving in the area or may have dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation to contact police.”

There were lengthy tailbacks on the road, the main route between Dundee and Aberdeen, as emergency services dealt with the incident.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 1512 of August 2.