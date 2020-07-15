Woman says she hopes scammers ‘rot in hell’ after calls left her in Ninewells Hospital

A Dundee woman hopes telephone scammers “rot in hell” after repeated harassment led to her being hospitalised.

Pauline Martin, 63, was bombarded with so many calls from criminals trying to steal her cash, she suffered a panic attack and had to be rushed to Ninewells for treatment.

The latest incident, from people pretending to be Amazon, came just days after pensioners Morag and Michael Thompson – who live in the next street to Pauline – were swindled out of £4,000.

Pauline, who has Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and a chest infection, said: “The first call I got was months ago and the person said they were from Amazon and it was about my laptop and my computer, but I don’t own a laptop or computer.

“I have had them calling at 8am in the morning, and whenever someone rings that early in the you automatically think something is wrong with your friends or a family member, so you automatically answer it.

“It has really shaken my confidence – yesterday they called me again and said they had taken £600 out of my bank account.

“I was quite frightened because I live on my own and I have not seen my family recently because none of them are in Dundee.

“I am still crying about it.

“Every time the phone rings I feel like I am about to have a panic attack and then it happened the third time they called and I ended up in Ninewells.

“I couldn’t breathe and I called my sister and she told me to phone 111 right away.”

Pauline, who worked at Ninewells as a ward assistant for 24 years, contacted the police to give them the scammers’ numbers and informed Amazon.

She also wants to make sure people know what to do if a scammer calls them.

“There is a number people can call to block the calls, 1572, and that gives you options to lock out those calls, ” Pauline said.

“I just can’t take it anymore. I would love to know how these scammers are managing to do this and where they get our phone numbers from.”

Pauline told the Tele she was “obsessed” with looking after her bank card now.

“Even going out for my shopping now I am scared to put my card in the machine in case people are watching me put my PIN number in,” she said.

“I can’t believe the scammers are doing this to people, they have not got a clue what impact it has. I hope they rot in hell, I really do.

“It is a terrible thing to say but look at what they’ve been doing to people.”

A spokesman for Amazon UK said: “We take phishing and spoofing attempts on our customers seriously, and will never call a customer for payment outside of our website.

“If a customer has concerns or receives a call they believe is not from Amazon, they can check the amazon.co.uk help pages for guidance.”