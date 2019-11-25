Woman rushed to Ninewells with ‘serious’ injuries after being struck by car in Fife

Police Scotland are appealing for information from the public following a crash in Fife.

The incident took place around 6.45pm on Saturday November 23, on Church Street in Glenrothes when a car struck a pedestrian.

The 49-year-old woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries.

Sgt Alastair Purvis, of Glenrothes Road Policing Unit, said: “The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries but is now in stable condition.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3299 of November 23.