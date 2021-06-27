Woman rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle at West Port in Dundee

A woman was rushed to hospital last night after being struck by a car in the city centre, police have confirmed.

Eyewitnesses claim that she was hit while crossing at West Port, near Molly Malones, just after 11pm on Saturday.

Police officers and an ambulance were called to the scene, and the road was closed on one side for a short time.

The female was taken to Ninewells Hospital, where she is still receiving treatment.

‘Quite a few’ police officers called to scene

One eyewitness said: “I was cycling down that way and I could see the flashing lights from quite far off.

“It looked like there was something pretty serious going on.

“I got closer and saw that some people were sort of crowded around. When I asked what was going on they said that their friend had been hit by a car and wasn’t doing too well.

“I never actually saw the girl but it did seem quite serious, there were quite a few police officers there.”

Woman was struck by ‘red Kia’

A taxi driver was also in the area added: “They (the police) had blocked off the road and I was struggling to get through.

“I was up there because that’s usually where the best fares are since the pubs close at 10.30pm now, and I picked up a couple of guys going to Broughty Ferry who said that it was a girl that stepped out in front of a red Kia which they thought was in the bus lane.

“It must have been quite bad though because I think I saw her on a stretcher, that’s what it looked like to me anyway.”

Police investigating incident

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 11.15pm on Saturday 26 June 2021, police received a report a female had been struck by a vehicle in West Port, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to hospital.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.”