A woman has been taken to hospital after an assault in Dundee’s Clatto Country Park.
Emergency services were called to the area shortly after 1pm.
Police cordoned off an area at the entrance to the country park and at Templeton Woods to the south.
Fiona Inches, 44, who lives on Laird Street near to Clatto Country Park said: “There has been a police presence in the area since 1.30pm.
She added: “We’ve heard a woman has possibly been attacked. There was an area near to the play park at Clatto Woods cordoned off aswell. The police helicopter has also been flying around.”
Other witnesses to the aftermath saw police vehicles escorting an ambulance away from the scene.
The condition of the casualty is not yet known.
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 1.20pm from Police Scotland to attend an incident near Clatto reservoir.
“We dispatched one ambulance to the scene.
“One female patient was taken to Ninewells Hospital.”
