Heartless thief stole £4,500 from her 86-year-old grandmother in just two months

A heartless thief has admitted emptying £4,500 from her 86-year-old grandmother’s bank account.

Pamela Leitch used the woman’s bank card to pocket the cash over a two-month period.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Leitch, 38, sometimes withdrew money from the account three times a day.

Leitch was rumbled after another family member noticed significantly less money in the woman’s account.

© Gordon Currie

Prosecutor David Currie said: “There were transactions made on 14 separate occasions. In total there were 26 separate transactions.

“There were up to three withdrawals per day, the lowest was £50 and the highest was £250.

“The transactions were made at the Co-Op in Tayport which is covered by CCTV.”

Police were later contacted and in response to being cautioned and charged, Leitch said: “I’m sorry. I’ll get it back.”

Leitch, of Lochee Road, pleaded guilty to using her grandmother’s bank card to steal £4,500 on various occasions between December 28 2018 and February 8 2019.

She appeared in the dock before Sheriff Alison Michie after refusing to consult a solicitor.

© Kris Miller

Following Leitch’s plea, Sheriff Michie said: “You have now heard what the procurator fiscal has had to say about the offence.

“Having heard what the procurator fiscal has said, what I would intend to do at this stage is to defer sentence on you and ask for a criminal justice social work report to be completed.”

Leitch will return to court in December for sentencing.