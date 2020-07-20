Woman rubbed body against conductor on Dundee-bound train after prosecco binge

A randy mother caused uproar on a train after a prosecco binge by rubbing her body against the conductor who tried to calm her down.

Irene Torrie, 40, of Balmuir Road, Dundee, was on her way home from a “shopping” trip to Glasgow when staff on the train had to intervene because of her raucous behaviour.

After grinding her body against the conductor, Ian Hendry, Torrie was thrown off the Dundee-bound train in Perth and arrested by British Transport Police.

Torrie – who was already on the Sex Offenders Register for carrying out a naked sex act in front of police – alarmed other passengers on the busy train.

She admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and rubbing her body against Mr Hendry on the train on December 29.

Perth Sheriff Court was told that Torrie’s behaviour had kicked off on the train after “several glasses of prosecco on an empty stomach”.

Fiscal depute Matthew Kerr told the court: “She and a witness had been drinking in Glasgow and were heading home. The service was busy with adults and children.

“The accused began to argue with the witness, shouting and swearing at him. He was asking her to calm down.

“Staff on the platform were alerted and they in turn told the conductor. The train left and the conductor walked through carriages to find her.

“He became aware of the accused who was drunk. He asked her to stop swearing or she would be put off the train.

“On asking where she was going, she replied ‘you can take me anywhere’ while she bent forwards towards the conductor.

“The accused tried to stand up beside the conductor and rubbed her body against his. This caused the conductor to step back.

“The conductor said ‘you’ve just touched me inappropriately’.”

Sheriff Gillian Wade said: “I’m told her memory of events is limited.”

She deferred sentence for reports until September.