Woman who stole from Dundee men aged 84 and 87 is given prison term

A woman who stole from two men in their 80s has been sentenced to 16 months in jail.

Lisa Carmichael, 37, of Bruce Street Central, stole electrical appliances and money from the Blackness Road home of an 84-year-old man in August 2019.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

She also stole money from an 87-year-old man on Annan Terrace on March 10 last year.

Sheriff Tom Hughes backdated the sentence to August 16 last year – the date when she had been remanded in custody.