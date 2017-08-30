Woman robbed of handbag after struggle in street

Police in Fife are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Kirkcaldy.

The incident happened in Westwood Avenue around 9.45am on Sunday.

A 49-year-old woman was walking in the area when a man approached her and made a grab for her handbag.

The victim struggled with the robber, who was able to make off with the bag.

The man is described as white, in his thirties, between 5ft 6ins and 5ft 8ins, of slim build, with short brown hair and was wearing a dark duffle coat-style jacket and jeans.

Detective Sergeant Craig Fraser from Kirkcaldy CID said: “While the victim wasn’t injured during the struggle, she was obviously very upset at the theft of her handbag, and we’re asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact police immediately.

“We would also urge anyone who recognises the description of the suspect, or who has any further information relating to this inquiry, to get in touch.”