A woman has been reunited with her favourite golf ball — three years after it was stolen by a gull.

Elizabeth Picton was competing on the Himalayas putting course at the West Sands in St Andrews when the bird swooped down and made off with the peach-coloured ball.

Mrs Picton said she eventually gave up looking for her favourite Volvik Crystal number 7 ball and did not expect to see it again.

However, she was left stunned when she spotted it in a basket of golf balls while walking past a Save the Children charity shop.

She said: “There on the top of the pile was my old ball. I couldn’t believe it.

“I rushed into the shop and bought it back for 30p.

“I am 99% sure it is the one I had because it is quite distinctive.

“People often go around the courses and the area around about looking for stray golf balls and I am sure someone must have picked it up in the long grass where the gull dropped it.”