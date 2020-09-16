Woman rescued from River Tay in early morning operation

A woman was rescued from the Tay early this morning in a major operation that saw emergency services race to the scene.

The woman was pulled to safety by members of Broughty Ferry volunteer lifeboat crew who then took her to shore to a waiting ambulance.

It is understood the woman was conscious when she was retrieved from the water close to the Tay Bridge.

The drama unfolded just after 4am and involved Broughty Ferry lifeboat crews in both the inshore and all-weather lifeboats along with coastguard teams, Police Scotland and Scottish Ambulance.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said they had received a call from Police Scotland at 4.17am today reporting that a woman had entered the water.

The spokesman said: “Both Broughty Ferry lifeboats attended the incident along with members of Dundee and Angus and St Andrew’s coastguard teams.

“The woman was spotted and removed from the water by lifeboat crew. She was returned to shore just after 5am.”

The bridge was closed in both directions while the rescue took place.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said:”Police Scotland received a report of a concern for a woman on the Tay Bridge at 4.05am this morning (Wednesday 16 September). Emergency services attended and the woman was rescued from the water and was taken for medical treatment.”