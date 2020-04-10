Woman rescued by Broughty Ferry Lifeboat crew after being caught in rising tide

A woman was rescued by the Broughty Ferry lifeboat yesterday after being caught out by the rising tide at the Stannergate.

Two coastguard teams, from Carnoustie and St Andrews were also on standby.

The woman, who has not been identified, was picked up from the shoreline at the Stannergate and taken to the lifeboat station at Broughty Ferry.

A spokesman for the lifeboat crew said the woman was out walking and got caught in the rising tide.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

He said: “She got caught the wrong side of the fence as the tide came in. She was located by the inshore lifeboat crew and taken back to the station.

“She was fit and well and no medical attention was required. The incident wa sover in around 30 minutes.”

The lifeboat spokesman urged people to stay safe while exercising.

He added: “We encouraging people to stay away from the water to exercise in the current climate.

“Lifeboats are still on call 24/7 in these times. Our volunteer crews are doing excellent work.”

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said the woman had raised the alarm herself by contacting her partner, who called the emergency services.

He said: “This ended well and the woman was located by Broughty Ferry inshore lifeboat crews and taken back to the station.”

🔵 In these troubled times, when many people are struggling to get out for their paper, we are pledging to help readers by providing a FREE digital edition of the Evening Telegraph for three months. Click below to register ⬇️