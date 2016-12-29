A woman repeatedly punched a paramedic as she tried to assist her.

Carol Henderson, 53, also twisted ambulance technician Rebecca Murison’s hand as she attempted to give Henderson treatment.

Henderson admitted two charges of assault at Dundee Sheriff Court, both relating to offences which took place at Nursery Road on May 5.

She admitted assaulting Rebecca Murison by repeatedly punching her on the body and seizing and twisting her hand.

And she admitted assaulting PC Jonathan Thompson by kicking him on the body.

Fiscal depute Trina Sinclair told the court that ambulance crews were there for Henderson’s assistance.

Solicitor Kevin Hampton, defending, said: “A report might be needed here, as there are some underlying issues.”

Sentence was deferred until January 23 for narration and reports.