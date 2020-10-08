Woman repeatedly coughed at Asda staff during heated row over social distancing

A woman repeatedly coughed at Asda staff during a heated row over social distancing at a self-checkout till.

Jolene Shields was locked up for 14 months after dishing out a mouthful of abuse towards shop floor and security staff at the Milton of Craigie store in May.

Shocking CCTV footage played to Dundee Sheriff Court showed Shields, 43, deliberately coughing in the faces of staff while making violent threats.

During the incident, Shields was captured saying: “Check the cameras. The cameras don’t lie.”

The court heard how Shields became angry after a member of staff had asked her to “step back” while assisting her at the checkout.

A security guard, wearing a body camera, came over to assist Shields who began to calm down.

However, she and her partner were asked to leave after Shields referred to his colleague as a “wee ******* cow.”

Prosecutor Eilidh Robertson said: “The security officer told the accused and her partner that they were not welcome anymore and that they should leave.

“The accused continued to act aggressively before she leaned forward and coughed towards the security officer.

“The accused and her partner were assisted from the store by a colleague of the security officer and the accused coughed towards him as well.”

The court was shown clear footage of Shields shouting: “Snitches get stitches. I swear on my life I’m going to get someone to slash you.”

Shields could be seen nodding as she watched the footage from the dock.

Appearing from custody, Shields, of Dudhope Court, pleaded guilty to invading the personal space of Jenna Whyte, making derogatory comments, gesticulating towards her, shouting, swearing, acting aggressively and making violent threats towards Adam Wilson and Ross Clarke.

She admitted making derogatory comments towards Mr Wilson after hearing police would be called, threatening to cough on him and purposely coughing.

Shields also pleaded guilty to repeatedly coughing at Mr Wilson and Mr Clarke. The offences were committed while Shields was subject to two bail orders.

Defence solicitor Anika Jethwa told Sheriff Tom Hughes that repeat offender Shields had a “bad record” and was abusing drugs at the time of the offence.

She said: “Her presentation since being in custody is much improved and she is stable on methadone.

“She describes things as having gone all wrong after a series of bereavements. She was under the influence at the time of the incident but it’s absolutely no excuse whatsoever for her behaviour.”

Sheriff Hughes ordered Shields to serve 14 months in prison and banned her from entering Asda, Milton of Craigie for the next two years.

He said: “I am told on the day in question you had taken illegal drugs and I am sure having sobered up and sat through what we saw in court, you must be appalled by your conduct.”