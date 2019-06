Jennifer Raeside, 32, will stand trial over claims she stole a £3,000 ring from a jewellers.

It is alleged that on April 2, Raeside stole a ring from Walker the Jeweller on Union Street.

Raeside, of Rosemount Grove in Leven, previously appeared from custody and adhered to her not guilty plea at an intermediate diet.

Her trial was adjourned until September 18 with a further intermediate diet on August 29.