Woman relives horror after car hit leaves her in Ninewells and permanently injured

A woman sent flying into the air and left covered in blood after being hit by a car has relived her traumatic ordeal.

Lisa Gilchrist, 30, was walking along Academy Street in Forfar with her partner Steven Ross when she was hit by the vehicle.

She was left with a large gash on her forehead as well as injuries to her foot and lower back.

Lisa said: “We were walking down the pavement when I heard screeching.

“Steven turned around before me and tried to pull me out of the way.

“He grabbed on to me but the force of the impact made him lose his grip.”

The accident happened so quickly Lisa didn’t realise she had been struck until hitting the ground.

She added: “I remember opening my eyes and seeing my knees up to my chin.

“I could see the wheel of a car and Steven was at my face level on the phone to the ambulance service.”

A resident from a house nearby rushed to Lisa’s aid with a towel to stem the flow of blood from her head.

Lisa was then rushed to Ninewells Hospital, with police meeting the ambulance on the way to ensure her injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Several of her toenails have been permanently lost and she’ll be left with scarring on her foot.

Doctors have said it could be up to 10 days before she is able to walk properly.

Lisa suffered a panic attack when she was driven home from hospital.

She said: “I was terrified that something was going to happen and we would crash.

“The sound of cars on the road brings the memory of the screeching back and causes me to have flashbacks to the incident.”

Steven said the force of the impact was so great he was worried Lisa wouldn’t survive.

He added: “When she was hit by the car I thought that was it. I thought she was dead.”

Police Scotland said in a statement: “Officers attended Academy Street, Forfar, at around 8.35pm on Wednesday in response to a reported road traffic collision.

“A car was involved in a collision with a female pedestrian before colliding with a wall.

“The pedestrian was taken to hospital with minor injuries for treatment and the driver of the car involved was issued with a fixed penalty notice for careless driving.”