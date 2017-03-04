Woman to raise funds in memory of ‘best friend’ grandad after cancer battle

A woman has launched a fundraising effort in memory of her grandad — her “best friend” — who died of cancer.

Jordan Grant’s grandfather David Milligan died in January after a battle with stomach cancer.

Jordan, who lives in Carnoustie, told the Tele she was left devastated after his death, describing it as a “shock”.

Now she is set to raise money for Cancer Research by taking on Race for Life’s Pretty Muddy event.

The 23-year-old Blackadders legal secretary said: “We were really close — he was like my best friend.

“My grandad was really active and healthy.

“It was such a shock to everyone when he passed away.

“He was a big Dundee fan. Just before he died we bought him a brick at Dens — he was chuffed to bits with it. I am a Dundee United fan but he came with me to the Scottish Cup final against St Johnstone a couple of years ago.

“He was probably the only one at the United end who was happy with the result that day.

“When he died, it was devastating because he was so active — he was still young at 69.

“It is a cause that is very close to my heart. I just hope that the money I raise can help prevent another family going through what we did.”

Jordan said she decided to raise funds for a relevant charity in the immediate aftermath of David’s death.

She added: “I knew as soon as he passed away that I wanted to do something that would make him proud of me. I have got friends who have done Pretty Muddy in the past and they said it was good fun so I decided to go for it. I’m going to do a bit of training for it but I already do quite a bit of running so fingers crossed it goes well.”

Cancer Research’s Pretty Muddy Dundee 5k event takes place at the city’s Camperdown Park on June 17.

The event sees women tackling a muddy obstacle course to raise much-needed funds for the charity.

Women can enter the event individually or in groups.

Although Pretty Muddy is traditionally for women who want to raise money, Cancer Research announced that men would be able to take part in an event for the first time this year.

The charity has introduced a new addition to its events calendar, the Race for Life Family 5k, which is being piloted in Scotland.

It will take place alongside the traditional women-only 5k and Pretty Muddy events.

Dundee has been chosen to host one of only 10 Race for Life Family 5k events being held in Scotland.

The Family 5k for men and women takes place the day after the Pretty Muddy event.

People who want to contribute should visit fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/pretty-muddy-17