Woman racially abused in Dundee supermarket car park

Police have launched an investigation after a woman was racially abused in a supermarket car park.

The incident happened around 9pm on Monday in the car park outside the Lidl supermarket in Argyllgait, Dundee city centre.

A woman was allegedly verbally attacked by another woman, who shouted, swore and made racist remarks towards her.

She subjected the victim to a tirade of verbal abuse before walking off in the direction of North Lindsay Street.

The victim is described as having a tanned complexion, with black hair which was tied up, around 5ft 6ins in height, slim build, and was wearing a dark jacket, dark trousers and black knee-high boots.

The suspect is described as white, aged in her 30s, around 5ft in height, slim build, with mousey brown hair in a pony-tail, wearing a black bomber-style jacket, dark bottoms and white trainers, and spoke with a local accent.

The store and car park were busy at this time, and police are keen to speak with anyone who saw all or part of this incident.

Officers want to speak with three members of the public who were nearby at the time, and spoke with the victim immediately after the incident occurred.

Anyone with information should call 101 or speak with any police officer.

Also, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.