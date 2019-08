A woman who “smashed up” a city pub has been placed on supervision.

Joanne Kyle, 42, admitted assaulting PC Jamie Hays at Ferrari’s, Ogilvie Street, on November 6 last year.

She also shouted and swore at police headquarters. Just before 7.30pm on the night in question, staff called 999 complaining that Kyle was trying to fight with fellow punters and was “smashing the place up”.

Kyle, of Fairbairn Street, was placed on supervision for one year.