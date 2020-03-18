Woman put knife through man’s letterbox before threatening to stab resident

A woman put a knife through the letterbox of a man she falsely believed was bullying her daughter.

Agnes Gillespie, 58, also threatened to stab a woman during the bizarre incident in a common close on Craigowan Road last November.

Gillespie had attended at the block where her daughter lives after being told that her daughter was being bullied by her neighbours.

On the day in question, a resident could her banging and opened his door and saw Gillespie who said: “Tell your ******* wife to leave my daughter alone.”

The man shut his door but after doing so, he saw a knife appear through his letterbox before Gillespie removed it.

Prosecutor Lora Apostolova told Dundee Sheriff Court: “Another civilian witness came into the close and saw the accused shouting and told the accused she was at the wrong door before asking her to leave.

“The accused turned round to her and said ‘I’m going to ******* stab you, don’t you go near my ******* daughter again or there’s going to be more trouble.'”

Gillespie continued to shout in the close until the police attended on Craigowan Road.

She was traced in her daughter’s flat and said she had the knife before being arrested.

Gillespie, of Candle Lane, pleaded guilty to shouting, swearing, repeatedly banging on a door, making violent threats and pushing a knife through a letterbox.

Defence solicitor Jim Caird said that both Gillespie and her daughter suffer from learning difficulties.

He said that Gillespie’s daughter was previously in supported in accommodation but had been moved into the block on her own.

Mr Caird said: “She (Gillespie) had received a call from her daughter indicating she had been bullied by neighbours and she just behaved in this entirely wrongful and inappropriate manner.

“She appears to have had a drink at the time of this.”

Sheriff Lorna Drummond deferred sentence until April for social work reports.