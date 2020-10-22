Woman put knife through the letterbox of a man she falsely believed was bullying her daughter

A woman who put a knife through the letterbox of a man she falsely believed was bullying her daughter faces a further wait to be sentenced.

Agnes Gillespie, 58, also threatened to stab a woman during the bizarre incident in a common close on Craigowan Road.

Gillespie had turned up at the block where her daughter lives after being told she was being bullied by her neighbours.

Prosecutor Lora Apostolova told Dundee Sheriff Court that on the day in question, a resident heard her banging and opened his door.

He saw Gillespie who said: “Tell your ******* wife to leave my daughter alone.”

The man shut his door but after doing so, he saw a knife appear through his letterbox before Gillespie removed it.

Ms Apostolova said: “Another witness came into the close and saw the accused shouting and told the accused she was at the wrong door before asking her to leave.

“The accused turned round to her and said ‘I’m going to ******* stab you, don’t you go near my ******* daughter again or there’s going to be more trouble.’”

Gillespie, of Candle Lane, previously pleaded guilty to shouting, swearing, repeatedly banging on a door, making violent threats and pushing a knife through a letterbox on November 16 last year.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC further deferred sentence on Gillespie until January for her to be of good behaviour.