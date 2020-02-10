Woman pulled from River Tay and taken to Ninewells Hospital as Storm Ciara batters coastline

A woman has been pulled unconscious from the River Tay today as Storm Ciara battered the Tayside coastline.

Members of Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew helped administer emergency life saving first aid, after the woman was pulled from the water by an unknown man.

The woman, who was described as being in a critical condition, was transferred to an ambulance onshore and taken to Ninewells Hospital.

The alarm was raised just after 11.30am and emergency services raced to the scene.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We had a report at 11.35am today of a woman falling from the Tay Bridge.

“Emergency services were in attendance along with search and rescue teams.”

A spokesman for the Broughty Ferry crew said: “We received the call out at 11.37am and both lifeboats attended.

“They located a woman in the water near to the south side of the bridge.

“The woman was taken on board the inshore lifeboat and transferred to the main lifeboat.

“The woman was unconscious and in a critical condition.

The crew carried out emergency first aid treatment as they made their way to the lifeboat station in Broughty Ferry.

“She was transferred to a waiting ambulance to be taken to Ninewells Hospital.”

The spokesman said the conditions for the crew were difficult during the rescue.

He added: “This was a difficult rescue and the crew are all understandably subdued.”

The bridge was closed to traffic as the rescue drama unfolded, but has since been reopened.