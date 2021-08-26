Woman prepared to jump from fourth floor balcony to escape jealous Dundee decorator’s eight-hour attack

A jealous boyfriend who “laughed like a maniac” during an attack on his girlfriend which lasted several hours was jailed for 20 months.

Jamie Taylor’s victim let out “blood curdling” screams as he rained blows on her during the brutal and sustained attack.

Witnesses described overhearing Taylor’s chilling laughter as he beat up the woman.

She was left with a broken cheek and eye socket and numerous parts of her body were covered in bruises.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told Taylor, 30, flew into a drunken rage and attacked her because he suspected she had cheated on him while he was in prison.

The woman, who had been dating Taylor for around a year, denied the allegations but he ignored her pleas and punched her repeatedly in the face.

After she was left with injuries during the first part of the attack, Taylor told her mother she had hit herself in the face with a plate.

Eight-hour assault

Taylor admitted assaulting the woman to her severe injury during a course of behaviour lasting between January 20 and 23 in Dundee’s Hilltown.

He also admitted breaching bail by approaching his partner.

Fiscal depute Marie Lyons told the court: “An argument ensued with him accusing her of cheating on him while he was in prison.

“He walked over and punched her in the face.”

She felt significant pain and left in a taxi but felt compelled to return to the flat when Taylor demanded she come back.

He then attacked her for more than eight hours.

Balcony jump threat

Ms Lyons said: “The accused began drinking heavily and the more he consumed the more aggressive he became.

“He pushed her with considerable force, causing her to fall to the floor.

“Witnesses heard loud banging and female screaming.

“There was a woman shouting for help.

“She was screaming in pain and that was described as blood curdling.

“She tried to run for the front door but the accused grabbed her and again dragged her to the ground.”

She tried to phone her mum for help but Taylor took the phone and said: “She hit herself in the face with a plate.”

Mrs Lyons said the victim ran to a balcony and shouted for help, before threatening to jump from the fourth storey flat to escape from her partner’s clutches.

She said witnesses then heard “maniacal laughing” from the accused.

Police were alerted and broke into the flat to bring the attack to an end.

Sheriff George Way jailed Taylor – who works as a painter and decorator – and also imposed a further ten-month supervised release order.