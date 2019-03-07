Woman posts heartfelt plea in Tele for long-lost cousin to get in touch following illness

A woman has made a heartfelt plea for her last surviving relatives to get in touch.

Anne Edmond has said she “desperately” wants to hear from her cousin May Johnstone, or May’s daughter Daisy-May.

Anne, 62, who lives on Bute, last saw May in the 1980s, but said she is constantly in her thoughts.

She believes May could be in Perth, Crieff or Bridge of Allan, and has put adverts in newspapers including the Evening Telegraph trying to get in touch with either May or Daisy-May.

She has previously tried to track her cousin down through the electoral register, and has also asked friends to try using social media to find either of the women, but has come to a dead-end.

Speaking to the Tele, she said: “May is the only known family I have left, along with her daughter.

“The last I heard I believe she was staying in Crieff in Perthshire.

“I heard her husband had died in a car crash and she had moved to Crieff, and then I had heard she may be in the Perth area.

“I was told she may have been somewhat of a recluse after her husband died.”

Anne believes May would be in her mid-70s now, and Daisy-May in her early-to-mid-40s.

She made the decision to try and track her cousin down after suffering a bout of ill health.

Anne, who moved to Bute five years ago after living in Glasgow since the 1990s, said: “May was a gentle, beautiful soul and I’ve never forgotten about her. The last time I saw her would have been in the mid-80s, in Stirling.

“She would babysit me and was the only person my parents trusted to look after me.

“I would just love to see May again. She’s the only known relative that I have that’s still alive.

“I’m pining to belong and be reunited with my family after all these years.

“There was a tremendous love and bond between us, she was like a sister to me.

“I just feel as close to her now as I did all those years ago, and I would do anything to see her again.”

The full advert reads: “Anne Edmond, daughter of the late Anne and Robert Edmond, desperately trying to get in contact with her cousin May Johnstone (nee Tennant), daughter of the late Chrissie and David Tennant, late husband James Johnstone and daughter Daisy-May Johnstone.

“Dear May, I have never forgotten you and would dearly love to speak to you again. Please can you or Daisy-May call me.

“I am in poor health.”

Anyone who has information about either woman’s whereabouts is asked to call Anne on 01700 505 727 or 07925 596 074, or alternatively contact the Evening Telegraph on 01382 575 513 or email srae@dctmedia.co.uk