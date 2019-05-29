Woman posed as carer to steal cash and medication from 87-year-old’s home in Tayside

Police Scotland are appealing for information after a woman allegedly posed as a carer and stole from an 87-year-old man in his home in Invergowrie.

Police said a woman posing as a carer gained entry to the home of the man, and while pretending to be his daily home carer and carrying out some general tasks, stole quantities of cash and medication along with other items before leaving a short time later.

The deception was discovered when his genuine daily carers arrived later in the morning.

Officers would like to trace a woman described as white, aged 25-40 with long blonde hair, who was wearing a white and black checked jacket or blazer, white t-shirt and light blue jeans.

She is thought to have been driving a silver or grey Vauxhall Corsa which has been seen on local CCTV.

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, call 101 or speak with any police officer. also, information can be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.