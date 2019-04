A sheriff fined a woman who “panicked” after stealing goods worth more than £120 from Marks & Spencer.

Anne MacDonald, 60, of Strachan Avenue, admitted stealing groceries, clothing and footwear worth £121.20 from the Murraygate store on September 21 last year.

Representing herself, first offender MacDonald said: “I just panicked. It wasn’t something I planned to do.”

She was fined £300 by Sheriff Lorna Drummond.