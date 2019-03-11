Monday, March 11th 2019 Show Links
News / Local / Angus

Woman on robbery charge after large police presence seen on Kirriemuir street

by Lindsey Hamilton
March 11, 2019, 3:42 pm Updated: March 11, 2019, 3:43 pm
A woman was set to appear in court today charged in connection with an incident of theft and an incident of robbery at the weekend.

The 38-year-old woman was arrested by police following the theft on Friday and robbery on Saturday, both of which occurred on Kirriemuir’s Bank Street.

The alleged victims were a 69-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman.

Eyewitnesses had reported seeing a large police presence in the Angus town on Friday night and again on Saturday afternoon.

One said: “I saw several police cars on the High Street. You don’t normally see that in Kirrie, so it was obvious something had happened.“

A police spokesman said: “We can confirm that a 38-year-old woman has been arrested.

“She is expected to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court today.

“We would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter.”

