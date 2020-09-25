Perth woman accused of falsely claiming more than £67,000 in benefits

A woman has been accused of falsely claiming more than £67,000 of benefits.

Annette Bond, 46, allegedly made the bogus claims between April 1 2009 and November 27 2018.

It is alleged that on Mill Street, Stanley, Perth, Bond failed to tell the Department for Work and Pensions about a change of circumstances that affected her entitlement to claim disability living allowance, enhanced care and enhanced mobility components.

Prosecutors allege that Bond, of Shielhill Park, Stanley, failed to report improvements in her physical health and a reduction in support. Bond allegedly falsely claimed £67,062.50 as a result.

Bond made no plea when she appeared in connection with the allegations at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff John Rafferty continued the case for further examination and released Bond on bail.