Woman ‘never said no,’ says Dundee man accused of rape

A Dundee man accused of raping a woman told a court she was “fine with it” and had “never said no”.

Grezgorz Hartmann is on trial at the High Court in Aberdeen, accused of assaulting and raping the woman at an address in Dundee.

He had originally been facing two rape charges, but yesterday the Crown withdrew one relating to a date in September 2017.

However, he remains accused of biting and strangling the woman, “gagging” her during foreplay and causing her injury with a further sex act.

Giving evidence yesterday, the 39-year-old told the jury of seven men and eight women that the alleged victim had never “had any protest”.

Defence advocate Chris Fyffe asked Hartmann if the woman had said she did not want to have a certain kind of sex.

He replied: “She said she wanted to.

“She never said ‘no’ or had any protest.”

Mr Fyffe continued: “Did she say ‘no’, ‘do not do that’, ‘stop’ or anything like that?”

Hartmann, of Whorterbank, responded: “No. She said she was ‘fine with it’, those were her exact words.”

Mr Fyffe asked: “Did she show signs of not wanting to do any of these things?”

The accused answered: “No, she was enjoying herself.”

The court has previously heard that Hartmann and the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had met online and seen each other a handful of times before the alleged incident.

Forensic medical expert Dr Shubakkar Karra Paul examined the woman the day after the alleged assault. He told the jury he had noticed fresh injuries.

Dr Paul also said that he concluded bruising spotted on the woman’s neck was from suction or “love bites”.

The court also heard from the alleged victim in the case, who said Hartmann was like a “Neanderthal or a caveman”.

The woman said the October incident was “excessive”.

She also added that it was “almost forceful”.

“He asked if I had pain medication and I said yes,” the woman told the court.

“So he said something like ‘OK, you’re good to go then’.”

The trial, before Judge Buchanan, continues.