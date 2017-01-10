‘Woman made sick by foul smell from chicken factory’

A woman who lives near to a Perthshire chicken processing factory claims the stench emanating from it is so bad that it made her physically sick.

An official complaint has been lodged with the Scottish Environment Protection Agency by a fellow local who has been troubled by the stink from the 2 Sisters Food Group site in Coupar Angus, despite the firm recently installing measures to try to control the problem.

Enraged resident Maryann Lochrane, said she reported the stench to Sepa during the festive season and described the smells coming from the chicken factory over the past few weeks as “rank”.

“The smell has been awful the past couple of weeks again,” she said.

“They must have waited until things died down before they let this happen, thinking no one would bother.”

Carolyn Brown said: “The smell from the factory at times was ridiculous before Christmas. Some nights it was so bad I was actually sick.”

A spokesman for Sepa said: “Over the Christmas and New Year period, Sepa received one complaint from a member of the public regarding a strong odour from the Coupar Angus chicken factory.

“A Sepa officer attended the same day and detected only a faint odour.

“This visit was made within an hour of the call being made to us.

“We have since contacted the company about this complaint and our discussions are ongoing about the abatement of odour issues from their processes.”

Sepa had issued a final warning letter to the 2 Sisters Food Group in August last year regarding offensive odour from the Coupar Angus factory that had been substantiated by their officers outwith the site boundary.

A spokesman for 2 Sisters said: “The site is continuing to roll out its improvement plan and is in regular contact with Sepa.”