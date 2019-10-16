Woman lured Dundee taxi driver to street so pair could attack and rob him

A taxi driver was lured to a street by a friend before being robbed by two strangers.

Douglas Laidlaw and Nicky McKenzie, both 39, were jailed for a total of five years for attacking Allan McIntosh on Brewery Lane in May.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Mr McIntosh went to the street after receiving a text from Chelsea Jones that she needed help.

But her claims were bogus and Mr McIntosh was attacked and robbed by Laidlaw and McKenzie, who admitted the offence.

Jones’ not guilty pleas were accepted by the Crown.

The court heard that Mr McIntosh had been out with friends at The Phoenix bar on Nethergate on the day in question. After receiving the text, he was driven to the street in a taxi where he was ambushed by Laidlaw and McKenzie

Prosecutor Stewart Duncan said: “Chelsea Jones was standing in the street and upon leaving the taxi, Mr McIntosh was grabbed from behind by Nicky McKenzie and pulled to the ground.

“He told Douglas Laidlaw to go through his pockets.”

Later that night, Laidlaw and McKenzie, were spotted in the Hilltown area by police.

McKenzie was seen going through items which were later found to be bank cards belonging to Mr McIntosh.

An iPhone belonging to Mr McIntosh was found in the pocket of Laidlaw’s hooded top.

At police headquarters on West Bell Street, a knife fell out of McKenzie’s trousers while he was using the toilet.

Laidlaw and McKenzie, both previously of Transform, admitted robbing Mr McIntosh of bank cards, a mobile phone and £40 cash on May 26.

The court heard the pair have a string of previous convictions for multiple offences dating back 20 years.

Laidlaw was sentenced to two years in prison while McKenzie was jailed for three years.