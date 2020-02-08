Woman with terminal cancer has beloved campervan back thanks to kind students

A woman living with terminal cancer will be able to get back on the road with her beloved campervan thanks to a group of Tayside students.

Fi Munro, from Errol, was devastated at the end of last year after her beloved campervan, nicknamed Wini, had been vandalised by mindless thugs.

The entire passenger side of the vehicle was scratched while it was sitting outside Fi’s home.

After the story first appeared in the Tele, a group of students from Perth College, and their lecturer Duncan Reid, decided to come to the rescue.

The students took Fi’s van into the workshop and yesterday they were able to give it back to her looking as good as new.

Duncan said: “The students involved were from our level 5/6 Diploma spray painting group.

“They are a talented group and were very keen to be involved helping Fi get her beloved campervan back to the way it was.

“The students learned about suitable abrasives to remove the scratch and were able to match the unusual yellow colour that the camper had been previously been resprayed with.

“This is such a worthwhile experience for the students as it will be used for evidence in their portfolios.”

Fi said: “I’m completely overwhelmed with the kindness of Duncan and Perth College.

“I’m so happy to live in such a wonderful community that is willing and able to help in this way.

“The van means so much to me because it gives me freedom to make memories with my husband while living with late stage cancer and when it was vandalised I was devastated.

“I restarted chemotherapy this month due to additional cancer spreading to my right lung and around my heart.

“I am struggling with treatment and finding day to day a real struggle.

“Knowing that the van is now ready and waiting for my better days is something wonderful to have to look forward to.

“I hope in the Spring I will be well enough for Ewan and I will be able to take her on adventures again, even if just for day trip with our dog Ozzy around beautiful Perthshire.”