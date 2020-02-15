Woman living in Dundee launches fundraiser to help ‘critically ill’ four-year-old from her Polish hometown

A Polish woman who has lived in Dundee for the past 12 years is hoping that the generosity of city residents will help a critically ill girl from her hometown of Chelmno.

Retail worker Patrycja Szram, 37, said that she was hoping to raise £500 for the four-year-old, who is the daughter of friends.

Patrycja said: “I am looking for help for Amelia Trepkowska who was born prematurely at 24 weeks with low birth weight and development delay but also with a strength that amazed everyone.

“Just after she was born, she was diagnosed with hydrocephaly, epilepsy, increased muscle tone and blindness.

“Amelia is getting neuro-developmental therapy and Vojta Therapy but there is not much progress yet.”

Patrycja added: “Two months ago Amelia was diagnosed with double pneumonia and her condition got worse. She is connected to a respirator and a tracheostomy tube. She is in critical condition.

“I am asking for help and support for Amelia and her family. They don’t have much money and this whole situation is not only emotionally and physically exhausting, but financially draining as well.

“They are paying for most of the treatments themselves, as they do not receive any help from the Polish NHS.

“I am looking to raise enough money to get a special bath matt and replacement tracheostomy tubes for Amelia

“Her family are good, modest people and wouldn’t ask anyone for money. They would do anything for their friends and I want to do everything I can to help them.

“Any donation, no matter how small, would be deeply appreciated.”

Patrycja added: “I have come to find that Dundee people are very generous and I hope they can find it in their heart to help raise this money for little Amelia and her family.”