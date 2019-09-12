Woman left with serious head injuries after collision at Dundee industrial estate

A pedestrian has been rushed to Ninewells Hospital with serious head injuries this morning after a road accident at West Pitkerro Industrial Estate.

The accident happened at 7am across from Barlow Park and a 36-year-old woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

An eyewitness suggested that the female casualty may have fallen from the cabin of a lorry parked in Barlow Avenue and landed on the passing car.

A police spokesman said: “The call came in at 7am this morning and a vehicle was in a collision with a pedestrian.

“The driver of the vehicle involved did stop at the scene and has been assisting with our investigation.”

Officers were seen to be closely examining a deep impact in the windscreen of a black Toyota Avensis parked at the side of the road.

The road was taped off shortly after 8am, with several police vehicles including an incident response van remaining behind the cordon.

Traffic was directed to the other entrance to the estate further down Baldovie Road.

A local businessperson said they believed it was a girl that had been knocked down in a road traffic collision.

“The police are in attendance, now there is an ambulance and a trauma unit. The road was closed off by about 7.15am. Everyone was dispersed after the ambulance arrived. As far as I am aware this is the first time this has happened here.”

Another eyewitness said: “The road was taped off by police after a while. They were examining the black car, looking at the windscreen there’s a big dent.

“There were a couple of people hanging back behind the cordon – I think they were lorry drivers who might have been sitting in their trucks at the time and might have seen something.

“I hope the person involved is alright.”