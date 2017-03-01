Locals have called for a new traffic system at a busy Dundee junction after a car rolled into it’s side.

Police, ambulance and fire crews attended Dens Road at the junction of Provost Road and Mains Road at around 4.30pm on Monday.

Members of the public were seen rushing towards the stricken vehicle which had landed on its side.

Ellie Johnson, 22, a full-time mum living in the Dens Road area, said: “There was a massive bang on Monday afternoon while I was sitting in the house.

“I looked out of the window and there was a car on its side.

“My brother went rushing out of the house to go and help because we saw the driver of one of the cars was trapped.

“Her car had flipped on to its side and he helped her climb out of the passenger door.

“She seemed very shaken — someone could have been badly hurt.

“The junction is a nightmare to cross in a car or on foot.

“A traffic light system would be a great idea.”

Steven Dickson, 42, a student who lives in the Dens Road area, also witnessed the aftermath of the incident.

He said: “I heard it from my living room — it was incredibly loud.

“I rushed to the window and saw a small red car on its side in the middle of the road. There was a blue car stopped further up the road — it all happened at about 4.30pm.

“The driver of one of the cars couldn’t get out of the driver’s door.

“About eight or nine guys helped her out and pushed the car back on to its wheels.

“It looked a lot worse than it turned out to be.

“Thankfully no one was hurt. The driver was visibly shaken but I think she was OK and people were comforting her.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland attended at Mains Road, Dundee, at about 4.30pm yesterday following a road traffic collision involving a Mitsubishi car and a Vauxhall car.

“No one was injured.”