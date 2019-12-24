Woman left in tears after heartless thief runs off with her Christmas presents from Dundee shopping centre

A heartless thief has left a woman’s Christmas in limbo after running off with her presents.

The callous crook stole the bags of goodies bought by Sue Hogan for her elderly parents and friends.

Sue was left in tears after the gifts were pinched during her festive shopping trip at the Overgate.

Sue, from Woodside, went into town on Saturday to do some last minute shopping as she picked up special gifts for the important people in her life, including her mum and dad, George and Rosemary McGregor, who are both in their 70s.

Sue, a supervisor at Ninewells Hospital,, said: ” I don’t have a lot of money to spare but I had gone to get things that I knew my mum and dad would love.

“They always say they don’t want anything but this year I got them to give me some ideas.

“I did my shopping, which included a beautiful unicorn brooch for my mum along with some slippers and aftershave for other family and friends.”

When Sue walked out of the shop she met a work colleague, before sitting on one of the benches in the shopping centre for a catch up.

She had sat her black Debenhams bags down beside her on the bench before continuing with her shopping once she’d left her friend.

But it was then she realised she had left her bags behind.

Sue said: “I realised only after five minutes later that I had left my bag of gifts behind.

“I ran back to the bench hoping that it and my friend would still be there.

“However, he had gone and so had the bag of shopping.

“I immediately phoned him thinking he had realised I had left it behind and picked it up to keep it safe for me.

“However, he hadn’t noticed it and when he left the bench just a few minutes after I left someone must have come along and picked the bag up.

“I know it was my fault for leaving it behind me but I’m devastated that someone has lifted it and taken it.”

Sue is now hoping that her sad story prompts someone to feel guilty for their cruel actions.

She said: “It would be good if those responsible came forward and admitted what they have done – have a heart at Christmas.”