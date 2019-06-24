Woman left ‘frantic’ after sighting of ‘panther’ near Brechin primary school

A Brechin resident was left “frantic” after claiming she saw a black panther near a primary school in the town.

The young woman left a message on a Brechin Community Facebook page saying: “My mum has just had me panicking, she was frantic shouting and screaming in the kitchen, she is making her pancakes and has been looking out her window, she has seen the black panther out in the Wood Yard.

“I myself witnessed him. Please anyone out walking your dog in the Wood Yard (Guthrie Park/Strachans Park area) this evening, be careful he doesn’t cross your path.”

The Wood Yard is to the rear of Andover Primary School, and leads to the Bog Road area of the town, with the Caledonian Railway line above it.

Many commented to say that the sighting was most likely that of a domestic cat.

However, one woman said: “I saw [a panther] once in Fife driving to work early morning , crossing a road – they are said to have escaped and adapted to living wild.”

The alleged sighting is one of many which have happened in Scotland.

In October last year, a big cat was spotted by a number of residents in east Ayrshire.

However, police said it was not a black panther, as had been initially suggested.

An expert has been unable to confirm what type of animal triggered a search, which had involved the police helicopter.

But the SSPCA said pictures it has studied appear to show a “large domestic cat”.

The UK only has one native species of cat: the Scottish Wildcat.

It’s about the same size as a domestic cat and lives in dwindling numbers in the Highlands.

But for decades, people across the country have reported seeing much larger felines on the prowl.

Many simply dismiss phantom cat sightings as misidentifications of dogs or exaggerated sightings of domestic cats.

Others maintain that larger, more exotic cats could be stalking our shores.

Most experts believe it’s extremely unlikely that any breeding population of non-native felines exists in the UK.

But the phantom cats spotted in Scotland over the years could also be animals that have been released – or even escaped – from captivity, it has been suggested.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “There was a call received regarding an alleged sighting of a large cat in Brechin, around 10.15pm yesterday.

“Officers were dispatched to an address, but nothing untoward was discovered.”