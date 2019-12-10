Woman left distraught after beloved ‘therapy’ cat is killed in hit-and-run in Arbroath

A woman has admitted she will struggle to cope without her beloved cat after it was killed in a hit and run last week.

Rachel Jarvis lost her three year old pet when it was run down close to her home in Arbroath at 7am last Friday morning.

Not only was three year old Rachel’s a much-loved pet, she was also her best friend at some of the worst times in Rachel’s life.

The cat had been out walking with Rachel’s mum and the family dog when a driver sped along the street before hitting Harley.

Rachel said: “At first mum thought she was OK but then Harley began screaming.

“Harley died in agony in my arms just as we got her to the emergency vet.

“I am heartbroken. I don’t understand how someone could do that. I just want the driver to come forward and apologise.”

Harley had acted as a therapy pet for Rachel, making sure she was there for her when she was in a bad place.

© Supplied

Rachel, 26, added: “I have had Harley for three years and she was my best friend and therapy pet.

“I have gone through dreadful times in my life and Harley always knew when I was feeling bad and she would actually put her arms around my neck and cuddle me.”

Rachel explained that she suffered abuse as a child at the hands of a family member and – between the ages of 13 and 17 – was in an abusive and controlling sexual relationship.

She said: “I was only a child but this person had total control over me.

“I wasn’t allowed to sleep or eat and I was subjected to sexual abuse.

“I managed to break away when I got to 17 but that relationship is still having a dreadful affect on my life.

“I have always had cats who have helped me enormously when I’ve been feeling very down.

“Harley was particularly special to me. I want that driver to know that Harley wasn’t just my pet she provided me with so much love and comfort.

“She was so sensitive to my needs and helped me to cope at the very worst of times.

“I don’t know how I’m going to cope without her. I want people to be aware that for many of us our cats aren’t just our pets they fulfil a very important role in our lives.”