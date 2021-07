A woman was left covered in blood after being punched and kicked on the head by a drunken thug.

Kevin McKinlay was locked up after he admitted attacking the woman at his home in Forfar in February.

The 39-year-old later dished out a torrent of homophobic abuse to police officers following his arrest.

Police had to force entry to the property on Strathmore Avenue where they found McKinlay’s bloodied victim.