Woman left bleeding and concussed after yobs throw glass bottle at Dundee bus

A woman has described how she was left bleeding and concussed after thugs threw a bottle at the bus she was on.

Nicki Malone, 40, was injured when she was travelling home on the No. 17 after finishing her late night shift at Pizza Hut.

She said: “I just was on my phone messaging my sister when suddenly I noticed glass was all over me.

“The other passengers then informed me that I had a cut on my head and that I was actually bleeding.”

After initially refusing to seek medical treatment, Nikki was shocked to discover she had suffered concussion.

She added: “I didn’t feel too bad after it happened so the police agreed to give me a lift home.

“But the next morning I woke up and I had a thumping headache.

“I went to the doctor and they informed me that I was concussed.”

It is unclear how long Nikki will feel the affects of the attack, with doctors warning it could be weeks.

The injury has also meant Nikki has had to take time off work to recover.

She said: “I couldn’t go into work because of the concussion.

“I’m on a zero hour contract so I have actually lost money because of this.”

Police are still hunting the thugs who threw the bottle through the window of the bus on July 30.

The incident on Victoria Road was the latest in a long line of violence directed at Dundee buses.

Bottles, stones and traffic cones are among items that have been launched at buses, causing injury to drivers and passengers.

There was also recent video footage of a child walking in front of a bus and taunting the driver as he held up the vehicle on its route (see video below).

Now one of the city’s main bus operators has warned it is treating the safety of its drivers as its “highest priority”.

A spokeswoman for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “The safety of our staff and our customers is our highest priority.

“It is important for our drivers to work in safe conditions and our customers to feel safe when travelling with us too.

“Our vehicles are fitted with CCTV cameras, many with audio recordings, which are in operation to ensure safety and can be submitted to the police.”