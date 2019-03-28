Woman launches JustGiving page to help Dundee man Andy bury wife

A woman has launched a fundraising campaign to help a homeless man bury his late wife.

Angela Fleming has decided to set up a JustGiving page after being “shocked” by Andy Whyte’s story.

The 31-year-old said she felt compelled to help Andy and hopes she can build up enough funds towards his cause.

It was revealed on Monday that Andy’s wife Sheryl Herd’s body has been lying in the morgue since last December, and Andy has taken to begging on the street to raise money to bury her.

Angela said: “I had read the story in Monday’s paper.

“Once it went online I decided to set up a JustGiving page to see if people could help.

“It must have been a last resort for Andy to have come out and told his story like this.

“Regardless what you think about the lifestyles they have led, no one should be left lying in the morgue for three months.”

Angela set up a JustGiving page for her friend Jennie Cameron – who was fighting cancer – last year and raised £2,000.

She is hoping to collect a similar sum to help Andy with the costs of burying his wife of 10 years.

Angela added: “I felt like someone needed to do something to help. I’m trying to make contact with Andy – this money would be going directly to the funeral directors.”

Andy had said earlier this week he has been “overwhelmed” by people who had stopped to give him donations in the street.

The former Hilltown man is currently residing in the Salvation Army building.

Pictures taken this week showed Andy begging on the streets for cash to aid with funeral costs while clutching a copy of the Tele telling his story.

The JustGiving page was set up yesterday afternoon and has already received donations from dozens of people.

Sheryl died from a heroin overdose on December 28 – and Andy has been desperately trying to come up with the cash to give her a proper sendoff.

Wellwishers on the charity page said they hoped Andy’s wife would be laid to rest soon. One user said Sheryl “deserved” a funeral before another user said the woman should get a “proper burial”.

Angela added: “I’ve certainly never heard anything like what Andy has experienced here.

“No one would ever want to see a loved one in a pauper’s grave.”

Those wishing to make a donation to the fund should visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/xangela-flemingx.