Woman launched assault after she was called a gypsy in Dundee pub after funeral

A woman launched a violent attack on another woman in a pub after being called a “gypsy”.

Vickie Shepherd, 41, saw red at Whites Bar on Provost Road after Caroline Stewart, her husband’s second cousin, made a series of comments about her.

First offender Shepherd pleaded guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to throwing a drink over Ms Stewart before assaulting her.

The court heard how Ms Stewart had been annoying Shepherd hours after they had attended a funeral.

Fiscal depute Sue Ruta said: “There had been a funeral and parties ended up in the pub drinking alcohol quite excessively.

“Later on in the day, the complainer, the accused and the accused’s husband moved onto another pub and continued drinking and later in the evening, the incident broke out.

“The complainer refused to receive medical treatment when offered but was subsequently found to have bruising on her face.”

Shepherd, of Gourdie Terrace, admitted throwing a drink on Ms Stewart, punching her on the head and body, seizing her hair and pushing her to the floor on January 4 2019.

Defence solicitor Ross Donnelly told Sheriff George Way: “She herself had not consumed a particularly large volume of alcohol but all other parties had.

“Ms Stewart had been essentially winding her up, making comments to her husband about how he could do better. There were comments made about her being a gypsy.”

Before fining Shepherd £200, Sheriff Way said: “Obviously an unpleasant thing but I accept there’s an element of provocation here.”