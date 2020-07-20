‘It was the scariest experience of my life’ – Mother and son’s hit-and-run horror in Dundee

A man is appealing for help to find the driver who caused the hit-and-run smash that left him concussed and his mother in hospital.

Callum and Karen Hutchison were driving along Rosemount Road late on Friday night when a speeding motorist smashed into their car near Dalmahoy Drive.

The driver failed to stop at the scene, driving off and leaving the pair inside their badly damaged vehicle.

“We were just speaking, then all of a sudden the car came racing around the corner,” said Callum.

“My mum pulled the car at an angle and he smashed right into our side.

“It was a near-death experience, if it hadn’t been for that turn, I wouldn’t be having this conversation right now.”

Callum added: “It was the scariest experience of my life, like a bomb going off.

“I remember looking around and wondering if my mum was in a serious condition, I didn’t know what had happened to her.”

Callum got out of the vehicle and hauled his mother through the window to safety before calling the police.

He said: “I jumped out and tried to open her side, but it was jammed shut. I was like a kid again, shouting for my mum and trying to open the door.

“I pulled her from the car as quickly as I could, that’s when I noticed that smoke was pouring out of the car.

“Both windows were smashed and the air bags had deployed. The car’s a total write-off.”

While Callum was virtually unhurt, Karen was taken to Ninewells for treatment when emergency services arrived.

The 57-year-old was left with a fractured arm and bruises all over her body, and stayed in hospital overnight.

Callum, 27, said: “Physically I’m fine, I only got a concussion, but mentally it’s hard.”

He also issued a warning to other drivers to take care while out on the road, saying: “Dundee has someone on its roads driving like this.

“A family could be put in boxes because of this.

“I’m hoping somebody will come forward and say they know something about what happened.

“I’m just feeling positive that we’re both still here.”

He also thanked the community for their support, following a wave of kind messages.

“All my family are just happy we’re both still here,” he said.

“My gran has been up to visit my mum in hospital and my granddad, who lives down south has been phoning. He’s a retired police officer, so he’s seen a lot of things like this where the people weren’t so lucky.

“I was getting messages all night and I can’t thank people enough for their well-wishes.

“It just shows people are really lovely and very kind.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police received report of a two-car crash on Rosemount Road around 11.10pm on Friday.

“Officers attended and a woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment. Inquiries are ongoing.”