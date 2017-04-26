Woman jogger raped in ‘terrifying’ attack on footpath

A woman jogger has been raped in a “terrifying ordeal” as she ran along a footpath.

A man grabbed the woman from behind and punched her in the face, knocking her to the ground in the attack, which happened at around 9pm on Tuesday evening.

He then raped her before leaving the scene.

The 32-year-old victim returned home before going to hospital where she was treated for injuries to her face, back and shoulder.

Police are appealing for information about the attack which happened on a footpath which runs parallel to the A801, near to the Armadale Speedway racetrack.

Detective Superintendent Pat Campbell, from Lothian and Scottish Borders CID, said: “This has been an absolutely terrifying ordeal for the victim and we are continuing to provide her with all the necessary support and assistance she requires while we progress this investigation to identify the male responsible.

“We are extremely eager to hear from anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity on the footpath or around the racetrack.

“The area is popular with dog walkers and joggers and so we are hopeful that someone may have vital information relevant to our inquiry.

“If you believe you saw something, or can help provide us with a better description of the suspect then please contact police immediately.”

The suspect is described as white and has a Scottish accent.

Chief Inspector Barry Blair, Local Area Commander for West Lothian, said: “Horrific crimes such as this remain rare within West Lothian, but nevertheless, we recognise the significant impact they can have on the community and local officers will be supporting the investigation by conducting high-visibility patrols in and around the area where the attack took place.

“In addition, a police command vehicle will be in place at the scene and members of the public can attend at this unit to provide information, or speak with the officers out on patrol.

“Rest assured we are utilising all resources at our disposal to bring the suspect to justice and I would reiterate the appeal for those who believe they can assist with our inquiries to get in touch.”