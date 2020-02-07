Woman jailed after robbing man while he was sitting in a car on a Dundee street

A woman has been locked up for 10 months after she robbed a man while in the passenger seat of his car.

Nicola McPhee previously admitted stealing £43.50 from her victim after bringing his car to a halt on Raglan Street and Albert Street on July 13 last year.

She appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court this week to be sentenced for the offence.

It was previously revealed that the victim had parked his car on Raglan Street with the intention of going out to buy dog food.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

McPhee had pulled open the passenger door and demanded money from the victim, before she shouted to a male accomplice who approached the driver’s side.

The complainer attempted to drive off but she reached over and pulled the handbrake which stopped the car, before she demanded he take her to a nearby ATM.

She then grabbed and ripped his jacket before she made off with his cash. She was ultimately traced by cops because her DNA was found on the clothing.

The 32-year-old pleaded guilty to entering the man’s vehicle before repeatedly shouting, demanding money, pulling on the handbrake while the car was still in transit and robbing the man of cash on July 13 on Raglan Street and Albert Street.

© DC Thomson

Defence agent Paul Parker-Smith said McPhee had a chequered past and had been in prison on a “number of occasions”.

He told the court that whenever she was left to her own devices she fell into her old ways and re-offended.

The solicitor said that while her mum was supportive and a good influence, her dad was someone who had a “detrimental impact” on her.

He told the court that she was now engaging with a women’s mentoring service and was on a methadone programme.

Mr Parker-Smith said: “The social work report makes for depressing reading and, while no one is excusing her actions, it does make some sense as to explaining her behaviour.”

He asked if the court would consider placing McPhee, who is currently serving a prison sentence at HMP Edinburgh, under supervision.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown jailed McPhee for 10 months and also placed her under a supervised release for five months.