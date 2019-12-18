Woman injured after crane hits bridge in crash on A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road

A woman was injured and motorists were stuck in queues for more than three hours during chaos on the A90 in Angus last night.

A lorry with a crane struck a bridge on the route near Brechin, sparking a major emergency services response at 5.20pm.

Two cars were also involved in the collision, which saw the dual carriageway closed in both directions until after 8pm.

Drivers took to social media to vent their frustration and talked of abandoning their cars due to lack of information on when the road would reopen.

Police said a woman was treated by paramedics for minor injuries at the scene while the male driver of the lorry was uninjured.

Meanwhile, an unrelated two-vehicle collision took place on the A935 between Brechin and Montrose at around the same time as the first incident.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Police said the collision was minor, with no serious injuries sustained by those involved.

Traffic Scotland had advised stuck motorists to call 101 with any urgent queries and said the road could be closed for “some time” due to the need to inspect the bridge.

Bus services were also disrupted, with passengers from the 4.45pm M9 service moved on to the M8 service.

By 10pm police confirmed that one lane had reopened on the south-bound carriageway and that officers were in the process of carrying out inquiries and arranging recovery of

the vehicles.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The call came in at 5.20pm. There was an HGV with a crane that struck a bridge.

“Another two vehicles were also involved in the collision.

“There was a temporary road closure but that has been removed and one southbound lane has been reopened.”