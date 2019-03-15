Woman in wheelchair ‘trapped’ in her first-floor Dundee flat

A wheelchair-user says she feels trapped in her own home as the flight of stairs up to her flat is “too much of a struggle” for her to manage.

Cecilia Gibb, 52, has been waiting for an adapted council home with wheelchair access for more than two years, after applying to Dundee City Council in 2016.

Miss Gibb says she applied after having a stroke, which left her with mobility and speech issues, as her first floor flat on Lambs Lane was no longer suitable.

She has since had two more mini strokes and now cannot make it out of her home without assistance.

Her fiancé Arthur Ramsay – who also has medical issues including arthritis and angina – has to carry her and her wheelchair down an 18-step staircase every time she goes out.

As a result, Miss Gibb now only leaves her home for essential medical appointments.

She said: “I’m fed up of it all. I don’t go out now unless I have to as it’s just too much of a struggle to get up and down.”

Miss Gibb says she has been told that no alterations can be made to her flat because it is above a pub, leaving her desperate for a ground floor home with adapted wheelchair access.

She claims she was told she was eighth on the list to be rehomed at Christmas time, but when the question was asked again last week, was told she had fallen to 18th place.

Miss Gibb said: “I should be a priority case. I’ve had social workers and therapists who all say this place is unsuitable.

“It’s got so bad that I’ve started looking at private lets, but I don’t know if I could get my benefits transferred over to a private let.”

She was offered a second-floor flat but says it was also unsuitable as there was a set of five steps to the lift and the only access to a washing machine was in the basement.

A council spokesman said: “There is significant demand for fully adapted wheelchair housing.

“To meet this need the council is building new wheelchair housing under the affordable housing investment programme.

“We are also working closely with our housing association partners to provide wheelchair housing as part of their new-build developments.

“There are currently 60 units on site or in planning stages.

“Houses have to be allocated by the council and housing associations in accordance with appropriate legislation, guidance and policies.”