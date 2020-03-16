Coronavirus quarantine in Italy ‘like wartime without weapons’ says Scottish woman

An Italian woman with Dundee links has warned Scots to pay heed as she described what quarantine is like at the heart of Europe’s coronavirus pandemic.

Claudia Bergamino, who lives in the Liguria province of Northern Italy, has been trapped in her home due to a government lockdown.

Locals are describing the experience as being in “wartime without the weapons”.

The 36 year-old, who has relatives in Dundee, advised Scots to stay aware of the virus and keep themselves safe.

She said: “I warn people in Scotland not to neglect it. Whether they will follow UK measures, I don’t know.

“The pandemic has been declared. No joking, keep calm, don’t panic.”

There are now 171 cases in Tayside, the region’s health board announced today.

Following a spread of coronavirus in northern Italy, the whole country was put into quarantine, with strict rules put on travel and social gatherings.

Nearly 25,000 people in the Mediterranean country have been infected with the virus, and the death toll has now hit over 1,800.

Shops, restaurants and all other public meeting places have been closed and harsh restrictions have been imposed on travel.

Flights in and out of the country have also been cancelled.

Many believe the situation in Italy is a sign of what could happen in Scotland if the virus is not contained.

Claudia said: “We are a red zone. We can only leave the house to go shopping, one of family, and to the pharmacy or for urgent things.

“Every time we go out we have to fill in a self-certification. If they stop you and you don’t have it, it is €240 the first time and after that six months in prison.

The teacher, who was born in Chiavari but now lives in Lavanga, says that at first many people were not concerned about the virus.

She said: “Initially life did not change because we did not immediately realize the period we were going through.

“When we realized that the infections started to increase, we started asking ourselves questions to alarm us.”

She added: “I think I have not been in contact with infected people.

“I follow the safety rules and I’m bored at home. If this is the only way to avoid the infection, we stay at home.

“I am more worried about my parents. I don’t let them out and I do the shopping for them.”

“You don’t enter more than two at a time in a shop and in Chiavari they are now sanatising the streets.

“If it’s like in Milan, there is definitely something for us to worry about.

“The problem is that many people from Milan who have house in Chiavari and they moved there to get away from the virus there.”

Claudia claims that a pediatrician in her town has been struck with the virus, but that nobody else she knows has been infected.

She added: “I hope a little that things will get better but the prospects are not the best.

“The school is closed until April 3 and until March 25 we must all stay home.

“We are all worried. The elders say it seems to be in wartime without weapons.

“Some have not yet taken it seriously. Unfortunately, they go out and they want to be smart.”

