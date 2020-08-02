Woman in hospital after debris reportedly fell onto windscreen on A90 near Brechin

A woman has been taken to hospital after debris reportedly fell through her windscreen causing her to crash.

The incident took place this morning on the southbound carriageway of the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road, at the Brechin bypass.

Reports online have suggested that an item fell from the footbridge overhead and collided with the woman’s car.

She was subsequently taken to Ninewells Hospital, though it is not known if she has been seriously injured.

Police remain at the scene and there have been tailbacks on the road as a result of the crash.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers received report of a road traffic incident on the A90 southbound at the Brechin bypass around 11am on Sunday, 2 August, 2020. A woman has been taken to Ninewells Hospital by ambulance for treatment and officers remain at the scene.”